U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials today announced the seizure of more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars, which they called the largest seizure on record of fake musical instruments.

CBP officials said the counterfeit goods were found in shipments coming to the United States from Asia through the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, and they were intercepted as part of an operation that included U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Gibson.

According to CBP, if the seized guitars were authentic, they would have had a value of more than $18 million.

Authorities said the seizure is a reminder for consumers to be cautious when shopping online, noting that counterfeit merchandise is a multibillion-dollar problem, and the products can potentially be dangerous, particularly if they have shoddy materials or electrical equipment.

“With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, let me share a few common sense tips to help protect you and your family,” Cheryl Davies, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Los Angeles, said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “Purchase goods directly from legitimate sources or from the authorized retailer. When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number or address. And pay attention to the cost. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”