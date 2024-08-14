Cargo volume surged to historic levels at the Port of Long Beach in July, representing the third-busiest month in the port’s 113 years, as retailers stocked up on goods in preparation for peak shipping season, officials announced today.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 882,376 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, an increase of 52.6% compared to the same time last year, which also surpassed the previous record set in July 2022 by 12.4%.

Imports increased by 60.5% to 435,081 TEUs, exports grew by 16.3% to 104,834 TEUs and empty containers moved through the facility by 57.8% to 342,462 TEUs.

“We’re in a strong position heading into the peak shipping season as consumers purchase back-to-school supplies and shippers move goods ahead of potential tariff increases,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said in a statement. “We have plenty of capacity across our terminals and cargo continues to move efficiently and sustainably at this premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade.”

The port has moved 5,174,002 TEUs during the first seven months of 2024, up 20% from the same period last year.

“Our waterfront workforce continues to move trade through the port at a record-setting pace,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said in a statement. “Our strong partnerships with labor and industry continue to help us meet the evolving needs of our customers.”