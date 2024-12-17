Long Beach Airport will be even busier than last year during this Christmas season.

Airlines flying out of Long Beach expect 170,000 passengers between Dec. 20 and Jan 1 — a 12% increase from 2023 and one of the busiest on record, according to a news release from the airport.

Traffic will also be extra clogged because of a construction project that’s blocking the front of the main terminal. Long Beach paused the construction to ease congestion over Thanksgiving, but that’s not happening for the Christmas rush.

When it’s done, the project is expected to provide smoother access to the airport, but right now, it’s blocking the sidewalk on the east side of the terminal as well as the drop-off and thru lanes closest to it.

The adjacent drop-off area just across the median is still available, and you can get into the terminal using doors on the north, south and west side of the building, but you should expect traffic to be worse than normal. There’s also an alternative drop-off/pick-up site for people willing to walk an extra block to the terminal

Courtesy Long Beach Airport.

On most days during the holiday crunch, the airport is expecting more than 13,000 travelers. It will be especially packed on Dec. 20, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

The airport is also trying to make sure the experience isn’t all stress.

It will have periodic musical performances during the holidays along with two temporary pickleball courts for travelers to use north of the terminal.

“Even with ongoing construction, Long Beach Airport stands out for its welcoming atmosphere,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement. “We thank our passengers for their patience as we make improvements that will make our Airport even more convenient and easy.”

The airport also offered some advice for travelers trying to make their trip as smooth as possible. They include: