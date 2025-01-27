Nine people, including logistics executives, warehouse owners and truck drivers, were indicted for allegedly orchestrating a smuggling operation believed to have brought $200 million worth of counterfeit and other illegal products from China into the U.S. through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex, federal prosecutors announced today.

Eight of the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday, while a ninth person still remains at large, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They were all named in a 15-count federal indictment returned last month and unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors allege the participants in the scheme would take shipping containers that were flagged for additional inspection at the ports to an off-site facility, where contraband goods were unloaded and stored in warehouses, while the containers were re-filled with “filler cargo to deceive customs officials and evade law enforcement.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, more than $130 million in goods were seized by investigators, who said they believe the smuggling ring led to at least $200 million in goods being brought into the country illegally.

Prosecutors said a raid at one warehouse last summer led to the seizure of $20 million in counterfeit goods such as shoes, perfume, handbags, clothing and watches.

“Secure seaports and borders are critical to our national security,” Acting U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles Joseph T. McNally said in a statement. “The smuggling of huge amounts of contraband from China through our nation’s largest port hurts American businesses and consumers. The charges and arrests here demonstrate our commitment to enforce our customs laws and keep the American public safe.”

Prosecutors said the seven of the arrested defendants appeared in federal court Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The eighth is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

According to prosecutors, those named in the indictment were: