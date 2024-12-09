The Vons grocery store in Bixby Knolls will close in early February, the company confirmed today.

Feb. 8, 2025, will be the last day for the store on Atlantic Avenue near 45th Street, Courtney Carranza, a spokesperson for the Albertsons Companies’ Southern California stores said in a statement.

The pharmacy is expected to close on Jan. 16.

“The decision to close this Vons store isn’t one we made lightly as we continuously evaluate the performance of our stores,” Carranza said. “We remain committed to serving the Long Beach community at our other neighborhood locations.”

Store staff have the option to transfer to a nearby store, according to the company.

The Bixby Knolls closure leaves four Vons stores remaining in Long Beach — one in Downtown Long Beach, one east of Long Beach Airport, one near the Traffic Circle and one in Belmont Shore.

Lakewood has two Vons locations.

A sign in the Bixby Knolls store reads: “Serving the city of Long Beach since 1960”.

Bixby Knolls has an Aldi grocery store, Trader Joe’s and a Smart & Final not far from the outgoing Vons.

The closure comes amid a fight over grocery giant Kroger’s plans to merge with Albertsons.

A Washington state judge is slated to issue a ruling Tuesday in the antitrust case against Kroger’s proposed $25 billion takeover of the chain, which operates the Vons and Pavillions chains.

The merger, first announced in October 2022, is the subject of two other antitrust lawsuits by the Federal Trade Commission and the Colorado Attorney General’s office.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect there will be four Vons locations remaining in Long Beach, not three.