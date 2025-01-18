Tragedy struck the Long Beach sports community on Friday, as a Cabrillo High School soccer player died after an on-field medical emergency during a frosh-soph game at home against Poly High School.

An email sent to Cabrillo families and staff confirmed the news Friday night.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of one of our 9th-grade students following a medical emergency during tonight’s soccer game,” the email read. “School staff, LBUSD School Safety, and paramedics responded immediately to provide assistance, and the student was transported to the hospital. Regrettably, despite all efforts, the student passed away at the hospital.”

Family members identified the boy as Brian Guzman.

Cabrillo High School soccer player Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the soccer field during a game and later died in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

The next morning at 9 a.m., Brian’s teammates, friends and loved ones gathered at Cabrillo to mourn and place flowers at the soccer field.

“He loved playing the sport. He loved playing the game,” Brian’s uncle, Timothy Guzman, said.

Turning to his nephew’s teammates, he thanked the soccer team “for being there with him. Thank you for being a team, together as one with Brian, and showing your love and showing your friendship towards him. It meant so much.”

It’s not clear yet what caused Brian’s death.

Members of the Cabrillo High School soccer team lay flowers down during a memorial for fellow player Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the soccer field during a game and later died in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Long Beach Unified School District said it will have counselors available for students when they return to classes Tuesday after the holiday.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and stand together as a school community in support of one another,” the email to parents said.

Coach Sandy Castillo gathers her team for a talk after a memorial for one of her players, Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the field during a game and later died in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

At the vigil Saturday, Brian’s uncle had a similar message of support and hope for the scores of students, parents and alumni in the crowd:

“Find joy just as Brian found joy,” he said. “Find laughter just as Brian found laughter, and take comfort knowing that Brian is with God.”

Cabrillo High School soccer team prays in the middle of the field during a memorial for player Brian Guzman on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Coach Sandy Castillo, center, wipes tears during a memorial for one of her players, Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the field during a game and later died in Long Beach, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Principal Ngoc Nguyen of Cabrillo High School hugs Jonathan Guzman, the father of Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the soccer field during a game and later died in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Poly soccer player Leandro Mendoza places a candle in front of Cabrillo High School as he attends a memorial for Cabrillo High School soccer player Brian Guzman, who collapsed on the soccer field during a game and later died in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Long Beach Poly was playing Cabrillo when the soccer player collapsed. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Portions of this story originally appeared on the562.org. They are reprinted here with permission. Thomas R. Cordova and Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.