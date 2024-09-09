Do you want cannabis allowed at certain permitted events in Long Beach? Regardless of your answer, the city wants your input.

The city of Long Beach Office of Cannabis Oversight is studying the impacts on the public if it were to allow the sale and use of the drug at music festivals, conventions and other events in the city.

Findings will be brought before the City Council along with proposed policies on how to manage the system, from appropriate locations to staffing and visibility requirements — some of which are enshrined in state law.

Since 2018, state law has allowed temporary permits for onsite use and sales of cannabis at certain events, but it still requires local approval. Cities like San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa and Sacramento have similar permits in place.

The idea came before the council previously in 2019 but was shelved amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, city officials are looking for guidance on how they should proceed.

“Community members are invited to complete an online survey, available now through Wednesday, Sept. 25, to share their input on the potential types of cannabis special events and potential policy considerations, as well as any concerns,” a news release said.

Questions are largely general, asking things like whether you use cannabis, what types of events you would like to see cannabis be made available at and what concerns you may have, if any.

To take the survey, visit this link. The survey is currently available only in English; it will be available in Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog at a later date.

Those who would like to submit but cannot access a smart device are encouraged to visit any Long Beach Public Library. To find one, click here.

For more information, visit the city’s website.