Registered voters in Long Beach should already have received a mail ballot, but if you didn’t get one, you haven’t yet registered, or you prefer to vote in person— six vote centers around the city will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

In addition to contests for state and federal offices, county judgeships and a statewide bond measure for mental health treatment facilities, Long Beach residents will choose City Council members in even-numbered districts (2, 4, 6 and 8), and two Long Beach Unified school board seats are up for election (though one incumbent is running unopposed). A local ballot measure regarding hotel worker wages also is on the ballot.

Since 2020, voters in Los Angeles County have been able to cast a ballot at any vote center countywide (find them all here). Long Beach residents who prefer to vote closer to home will have six locations to choose from starting on Saturday, and another 21 sites will be open from March 2 through Election Day, March 5 (see all Long Beach locations at this link).

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to any of more than 400 official drop boxes across the county (including 17 in Long Beach), or residents can hand them in at any vote center. It’s also possible to register to vote right up until Election Day; but ballots from last-minute registrants don’t get counted until L.A. County election officials are able to verify their information.