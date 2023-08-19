As Hurricane Hilary makes its way toward Southern California, officials have issued an evacuation advisory for Catalina Island.

The island could experience wind speeds as high as 57 mph on Sunday, which officials said could lead to prolonged utility outages.

Visitors and residents who “are unable to sustain without electrical power, and those with medical, access and functional needs” were strongly encouraged to leave the island Saturday via Catalina Express ahead of the worst of the storm, according to a statement from the city of Avalon.

Avalon Bay is closed to all incoming boaters, and officials said the Red Cross, LA County and the City of Long Beach would have services available at the Catalina Express Ferry Terminal.

Long Beach, for its part, will open a temporary shelter at Silverado Park specifically to support people who have left the island and do not have any other shelter plans. No park programming will be impacted, according to the city.

The shelter, which will provide basic medical services, emergency services, meals, hygiene amenities, beds and supplies for people evacuating with their pets, is expected to begin sheltering evacuees midday today, and it could shelter people until the island is deemed safe for return, Long Beach officials said.

On Saturday, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the city is prepared to help Catalina Island residents with whatever they need.

“We’re a big city, and we can handle big challenges,” Richardson said.

Silverado Park is at 1545 W. 31st St.