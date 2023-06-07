June 7, 2023, marks a significant milestone for “The Word” podcast. It was on this day two years ago that the show made its debut, fulfilling a vision I had shared during my initial job interview with Long Beach Post.

From its inception, the podcast aimed to shed light on the underrepresented voices and stories within the Black community, while also exploring topics that resonate with all listeners.

We set out to bridge the gap in representation, and over the past two years, we have made great strides in achieving that goal. With thought-provoking interviews, engaging discussions and powerful narratives, “The Word on Long Beach” evolved into “The Word with Jackie Rae” and became a platform where diverse experiences and perspectives can flourish.

With each episode, we have endeavored to unearth stories that inspire, challenge and ignite meaningful conversations among our listeners.

On this special anniversary episode, I’d like to take a moment to revisit the journey that led us here today and share some exciting news about a new show called “The Conversation” that will make its debut soon.

Podcasts featured in today’s show:

A Poly High program helped heal racial wounds. When teachers saw it threatened, they revolted

Race, homelessness and the contest to be mayor: An interview with Suzie Price

Grieving family searches for answers after son’s mysterious death in Mexico

How do you cope with the loss of a child? A Long Beach couple shares their journey through grief