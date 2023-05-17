Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, the largest chapter in the nation, announced today that Cheryl Vargas has been named executive director of the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House.

Vargas’ hire follows the departure of Cheri Bazley, who resigned in January after 16 years with the organization.

The Long Beach chapter hosts hundreds of families with critically ill children each year, and it’s one of over 300 Ronald McDonald Houses in 60 countries.

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House has been a community resource for more than 11 years and includes 23 rooms, which serve families with children being treated in hospitals such as the Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. While staying at the Long Beach location, families receive not only shelter, but comfort, connection and resources.

Vargas joins the organization with more than 16 years of experience in the nonprofit sector.

After graduating with a master’s degree from San Diego State University, Vargas led community programs with the YMCA and served as the director of Women in Leadership & Philanthropy at the University of San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl Vargas as our new Executive Director at Long Beach Ronald McDonald House,” Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, said in a statement. “Her extensive leadership experience in the non-profit sector and passion for making a positive impact in the Long Beach community make her the perfect fit for our organization.”