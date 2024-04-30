Authorities at the Los Angeles-Long Beach seaport complex recently seized hundreds of items — including toys and baby walkers — shipped from China that violated U.S. child safety standards, it was announced today.

Among the seized items were 96 baby walkers, 216 autism balance chairs, 492 baby changing tables, 196 baby/kids step stools and 1,296 alphabet mystery box toys, said Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The items had a combined estimated value of $79,696.

“CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers,” said Cheryl Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

CBP officers assigned to the seaport’s Merchandise Enforcement Team intercepted four separate shipments arriving from China in late January and early February, Ruiz said.

“CBP officers discovered the suspicious items concealed in legitimate cargo,” Ruiz said. “Samples of the goods were referred to … compliance investigators, who after analyzing and testing, confirmed that the items violated child safety standards.”

According to Ruiz, the baby walkers lacked consumer registrations, children’s product certificates, and tracking labels.

The autism balance chairs violated the Consumer Product Safety Act. The changing tables were found in violation of the safety standard for baby changing products, consumer registration, children’s product certificate, and tracking label requirements Ruiz said.

The baby/kids step stools lacked the required children’s product certificate and tracking label. The toys failed to meet small parts requirements and were also found in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, Ruiz said.