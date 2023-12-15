Those from the 90813 ZIP code looking for gifts for their kids can attend Long Beach’s second annual Northeast Village Neighborhood Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at Gumbiner Park.

The toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out. Families must reside in the 90813 ZIP code area, and each child receiving a gift must be present to get a toy.

Parking will be available for free at the Museum of Latin American Art, across the street.

The giveaway is hosted by Mayor Rex Richardson, Councilwoman Mary Zendejas, the Northeast Village Neighborhood Association and the Long Beach Fire Department.

Gumbiner Park is at 628 MLK Jr. Ave.