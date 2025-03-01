The city expects to begin construction this fall on an overhaul and beautification of a major pedestrian corridor in Downtown Long Beach.

First, the city’s Department of Public Works is looking for input residents and businesses, who are invited to a virtual meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5. RSVP here.

The 1st Street Pedestrian Improvements Project includes planned improvements to create a more pedestrian-friendly link between Lincoln Park and the East Village Arts District. The project also includes displaying the original Metro Blue Line Rail Car #100, which was the first rail car to travel between Long Beach and Los Angeles when the Metro Blue Line opened in 1990.

The city in 2017 entered into an agreement with Metro to salvage the car for possible use as an attraction, museum or cafe.

Plans call for the car to be displayed with an outdoor deck, ADA access and seating and vendor space.

Other work includes installing decorative concrete and pedestrian crossings, refreshed landscaping and accent lighting and updated furnishings.

The city said it is also exploring potential integration with its recent purchase of a building at 125 Elm Ave., which will soon be home to the city’s senior center.

The cost of the project wasn’t immediately clear, but the city said funds will come its Measure A sales tax and other special tax funds, the state’s Transportation Development Act, LA Metro, Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office and the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The project is part of the “Elevate ’28” plan, a list of 200 projects intended to beautify the city ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.