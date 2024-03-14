Long Beach will host Transportation Day on Thursday, March 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library to connect residents with disabilities to transportation agencies.

The city intends to serve more than 55,000 Long Beach residents with a disability.

Guests will hear updates on options for accessible transportation in the city and sit in on a panel discussion with Long Beach’s transportation partners, moderated by disability advocate and former chair of the Citizens’ Advisory Commission (CACoD) on Disability Deaka McClain.

During the event, attendees will also be able to sign up for Access Paratransit and Long Beach Transit Dial-A-Lift, get their mobility devices cleaned for free and receive information about travel training and using public transit.

The event will be hosted by Long Beach’s Office of Equity in partnership with CACOD.

The Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library is located at 5870 Atlantic Ave. Those attending Transportation Day can RSVP here, email [email protected] or call 562-570-6257.

