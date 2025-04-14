Former members of the armed services will get an extra ration of employment help Thursday.

The city of Long Beach announced it will hold a job fair on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for veterans and service members. Held at the Long Beach Workforce Innovation Network Adult Career Services Center (4811 Airport Plaza Dr.), the fair will help the former military trade their uniforms for business attire and return home with a job.

The free event, organized by the city’s Economic Development Department and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Veterans Support, will include public and private employers, as well as a resume review bar, interview stations, home loan workshop and more.

There will also be informational booths for mental health, health care, housing and homelessness resources.

Participating employers include the Long Beach Police and Fire Departments as well as Long Beach Human Resources Department, Long Beach Civil Service Department and Allied Universal.

Those interested can RSVP here.