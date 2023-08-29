The city today released a survey asking for feedback on what upgrades they’d like to see added in the future to Long Beach’s rainbow-colored lifeguard tower and a new Pride Tower Community Hub.

The 12-question survey is available until Sept. 15 and asks for comments on the city’s proposed ideas, which includes repainting the tower to match the colors of the progressive pride flag.

Community members are also invited to attend an in-person meeting on Sept. 27 to learn more about the project and share feedback. The meeting will be held at the Bixby Park Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The tower was originally painted in 2020 in honor of Pride Month that year. But in March 2021, someone burned it down, according to authorities, severely damaging its structure.

A new tower was quickly installed, and remains a “symbol for acceptance, inclusion, and representation for the city’s LGBTQ+ community,” officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Still, according to the city’s survey, officials realized “more could be done to further racial equity, access, and inclusion when it comes to the overall area.”

The city has approved funding for $250,000 in upgrades and the creation of the hub or “node.”

In addition to a newly painted tower, the proposal could add a new boardwalk path that will offer improved access to the shoreline, a new deck or platform, mobility access mats and a rotating public art display.

The city expects construction for the upgrades to begin by fall 2024.

Bixby Park Community Center is located at 130 Cherry Ave.