Following an armed robbery two weeks ago, the entry booths at Long Beach’s El Dorado East Regional Park will no longer accept cash payments.

In an email sent Tuesday to staff, the park’s Community Services Supervisor Meaghan O’Neill announced the change was “effective immediately.”

Anyone not able to pay the park’s vehicle entry fee with credit, debit or other electronic means will be directed to either the park office past Gate 2 or the Nature Center office to make a cash payment, O’Neill wrote in the email.

The email did not say what prompted the change, but it came after a robbery at the park sparked some concern. Long Beach police said that a man armed with a gun drove up to an El Dorado East Regional Park entrance booth around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 and demanded cash from the register.

He fled after receiving the cash and no injuries were reported, police said. No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

Entry booths at the park went unmanned for days following the incident “due to safety concerns,” according to an email sent to park volunteers.

City officials did not respond to questions asking if the change to cashless payments came in response to the armed robbery.