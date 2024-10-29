Revelers are set to gather this weekend in Downtown Long Beach for one of the biggest local celebrations of Latino heritage.

The city of Long Beach and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas will host the ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade Saturday on Pine Avenue, kicking off a two-day festival.

Zendejas will lead the procession this year as a grand marshal, along with Mariachi singer Julian Torres and members of Long Beach Latino Employees Organization, Latinos in Action California and Centro CHA.

“We are delighted for the return of our Día de los Muertos Parade, set to take place again this year in the Downtown, traveling south on Pine Ave towards Shoreline Drive,” Zendejas said in a news release.

The costumed procession starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Avenue and East Third Street and will head south until it lands at Marina Green Park (386 East Shoreline Dr.), which will host the two-day Arte y Ofrendas Festival.

Mexika Aztec dancers perform at the Long Beach Fifth Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival on Pine Avenue in Long Beach November 2, 2018. Photo by Thomas R Cordova.

Attendees can expect painted and costumed participants, brightly colored floats, live music and vendors.

The origins of Día de los Muertos date to thousands of years ago, back to the indigenous practices of Central Mexico. It was later condensed and moved to Nov. 1 and 2 after Spanish conquistadors arrived in the 16th century, forcing locals to convert to Catholicism and aligning the festival with the Catholic All Saints and All Souls days.

Today, some use the two-day celebration to become familiar with death through the display of its symbols. Others embrace it as a Halloween alternative — something that is different and more meaningful than costumes and trick-or-treating. Still others use it as a means to immerse themselves in and uplift Latino culture.

“This festive parade celebrates the traditions of Latinx culture honoring loved ones who have passed away and is a fun-filled day that many look forward to celebrating with family and friends,” Zendejas wrote. “I look forward to seeing all of you there this November!”

Tickets for the festival start at $20 per adult, $12 per child and can be purchased online.

A livestream of the parade will air through ABC7’s digital channel and be featured during their on-air Estrella TV (Channel 62) broadcast at noon the following morning.

For more information, visit here.