Hundreds gathered along Pine Avenue in Downtown Long Beach Saturday to watch the city’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade.

Dozens of floats, folklórico ensembles, bikers and bands marched in fun and boisterous fashion along the half-mile route toward Marina Green Park (386 East Shoreline Dr.). Mexican and U.S. flags waved from floats and trucks decorated with colorful papier-mâché masks and marigold wreaths.

Many were dressed in black and blue colors, and wore Catrinas as they paraded about the street. Parts of the parade resembled a funeral procession, as skeleton-faced marchers lit candles atop miniature altars.

A woman waves at the crowd from aboard one of the floats featured in Long Beach’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade on Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo by John Donegan.

Several cyclists and bikers, fresh off a World Series victory this week, wore Dodgers insignia and gear during Long Beach’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade on Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo by John Donegan.

Aztec-inspired revelers in feathered headdresses rattled noisemakers and burned incense as they passed the crowds. Music, dancing and theater productions rounded out the festivities along Shoreline Drive.

Councilmember Mary Zendejas led the procession this year as a grand marshal, along with mariachi singer Julian Torres and members of Long Beach Latino Employees Organization, Latinos in Action California and Centro CHA.

Several elected officials, including Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, Councilmember Cindy Allen and Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie were featured in the parade.

Mariachi singer Julian Torres rides atop a convertible during Long Beach’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade on Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo by John Donegan.

Folklórico ballet dancers twirl during Long Beach’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade on Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo by John Donegan.

Día de los Muertos has its roots in two cultures — the ancient indigenous customs of Latin America and the Spanish observance of All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2. Tradition holds that the dead are released at that time to mingle with friends and family.

For those who missed the parade, it will be featured during the on-air Estrella TV (Channel 62) broadcast at noon Sunday morning.

The Arte y Ofrendas Festival that kicked off at the end of the parade will continue at Marina Green Park until 10 p.m. Saturday and return Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available here.

One traditionally dressed man on horseback paces to the side as the procession ahead pauses during Long Beach’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos parade on Saturday, Nov. 2. Photo by John Donegan.