Winter weather is creeping back into the forecast this week, with the chance of rain Friday and cooler temperatures expected the next two days.

The low-pressure system from the north will also bring the potential of snow at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, as well as a chance for thunderstorms.

However, forecasters say the rainfall will be light.

“Since this is such a cold system it will not be able to hold much moisture and rainfall amounts will likely only range from about a quarter inch to a little over a half inch,” according to the National Weather Service.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Temperatures will top out at around 60 degrees Friday for Long Beach and other coastal areas. They are expected to sink to 43 degrees on Saturday.

The rain is expected to taper off Friday night, though there is a slight chance of snow showers over the north-facing mountains near the Grapevine through early Saturday, according to NWS.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to rise back to the low 70s, which is typical for April.

It has already been an extremely wet rainy season for Long Beach and other areas in the Southern California region.

Since Oct. 1, Long Beach Airport has received 20.24 inches of rain, which is 183% of normal for this time of year. The city normally receives a total of 12.02 inches of rain annually.