The mysterious chunk of concrete and rebar that’s been sitting on the shore in Long Beach for weeks will soon be gone, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

It’s about the size of a bus and is shaped a little bit like a couch (albeit an uncomfortable one covered in barnacles and mussel shells), and it’s currently on the sand south of the Belmont Pier.

The slab of concrete washed up Feb. 7 on Junipero Beach, along with 500 tons of other post-storm debris, said Jane Grobaty, spokesperson for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

A report from NBC Los Angeles said it’s a piece of a dock that broke off near Hotel Maya during last month’s heavy rains.

The hotel’s general manager, Greg Guthrie, said in a statement that hotel officials are working with the city to determine the slab’s origin, and he noted there’s a city-owned marina next to the hotel that is subleased to another tenant.

Grobaty said the city hasn’t determined where the hunk of concrete came from and she wasn’t sure the issue would be investigated further, adding, “whenever there’s a storm we get a massive amount of stuff [washed down the rivers] and our goal is just to take care of it.”

City crews have been waiting for high tides so it’s easier to drag the slab down the sand toward the beach maintenance yard, where it will get broken into pieces and taken to a dump, likely within the next couple of weeks, Grobaty said.