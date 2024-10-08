Officials have finalized designs for a new playground at Silverado Park in Long Beach’s Upper Westside neighborhood.

The project by the city’s Department of Public Works will replace the existing playground at the northwest edge of the park and expand the area from its current size of just under 5,800 square feet to just over 8,100 square feet.

Construction is expected to begin early next year, according to the project website.

The design includes two playground areas: one meant for children between ages 5 and 12 and one meant for children between 2 and 5.

A rendering of the planned new playground at Silverado Park. Courtesy the city of Long

The older children’s area will include various types of swings, three slides, a fallen log climber, a “beanstalk” climber, a lollipop climber and stairs with tree stump transfer. It will also contain a “cooling corner” with misters and two shade structures over the main play area.

The area for younger children, also known as the tot lot, will have two double slides, log steppers, an inclusive “We-Go-Round” and ADA ramps.

The tot lot will also have a shade structure over the main play area plus a dozen panels with various interactive activities.

The current Silverado Park playground is set to be replaced. Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

Other additions include new benches, water stations, picnic tables and ADA site improvements. The playground colors and theme are meant to complement the existing mural at the park.

City staff began gathering community feedback on the project in May last year. Currently, they are evaluating general contractor bids and will make a recommendation to the City Council once that process is complete.

A rendering of the planned new playground at Silverado Park. Courtesy the city of Long

In 2022, then-Congressman Alan Lowenthal secured $1.5 million in funding for the project through a federal appropriations bill. The project was also allocated $700,000 in funds from the city’s Measure A sales tax.

Silverado Park is one of the last major parks in the city that does not have a signature playground with age-appropriate facilities and structures, according to officials.