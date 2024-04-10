Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker has introduced a motion calling for an analysis of the Port of L.A.’s Vincent Thomas Bridge in an effort to prevent a tragedy similar to the one that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

McOsker, who represents the city’s 15th District, which includes the harbor area, introduced the motion on Tuesday.

He wants the analysis by Port of L.A. engineers to also include information on the circumstances that led to the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge where a huge container ship, the Dali, crashed into the span on March 26. Six construction workers were killed.

In particular, McOsker wants the report to include an analysis of how the presence or absence of shields, or “diverters,” at the base support of bridges, could be used to prevent damage from ship collisions.

Ultimately, he’s hoping the findings will inform the city of “any additional mitigation measures that can be taken to ensure a tragic event does not occur in the future,” according to the motion.

The motion also instructs the Port of L.A., in consultation with the Port of Long Beach, to provide details on its emergency response plans.

“The sudden loss of a highway that carries 30,000 vehicles a day and the port disruption will affect thousands of dockworkers, commuters and U.S. consumers, who are likely to feel the impact of shipping delays,” McOsker’s motion reads.

From 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to ship or barge collisions, according to the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure.

McOsker’s motion will next head to the council’s Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee for consideration.