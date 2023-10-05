The bodies of a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds in a Naples home early this morning and homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Corso Di Napoli in Naples around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on the married couple after they reportedly were not answering their phone or front door, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When the officers entered the couple’s home, they found the woman had been shot in the upper body, and the man had an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the upper body, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel pronounced them both dead at the scene, according to police, though it’s not exactly clear when the actual shooting took place.

The identity of the man and woman were not yet released as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office works to notify their relatives.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct their own independent investigation, police added.