Long Beach will soon be looking for names of residents who died of COVID-19 so they can be added to a memorial that’s planned for Lincoln Park in Downtown.

In December 2022, the city hired local firm PAO Design to create the concept for the memorial, and on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the City Council will vote on spending $600,000 to finalize the design and build the memorial.

PAO’s concept is two brushed steel arches that would stretch across Lincoln Park from east to west, with names of those who died etched on their undersides. The report to the council for Tuesday’s meeting says the additional spending is needed to complete the memorial but does not break down the costs of materials, construction or other details of the project.

Among the next steps is community outreach to gather names to be placed on the memorial, but the report doesn’t explain how soon that would happen.

The Long Beach City Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 411 W. Ocean Blvd.