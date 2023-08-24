Long Beach’s Multi-Service Center and its auxiliary Mobile Access Center, which are the city’s hubs for homeless services, remained closed on Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among homeless services employees.

Both the MSC and MAC closed “unexpectedly” on Wednesday afternoon, according to a text message alert from the city.

It is unclear when the facility and mobile unit will reopen, but the city said mail services, showers and shuttle services were still available at the MSC, according to another text alert on Thursday.

The MSC, located on the Westside, is the only fixed facility in the city that offers services for unhoused people. The MAC, a vehicle that offers intake services, was expected to be stationed at the Drake/Chavez Soccer Fields on Thursday before the announcement.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More information about COVID-19 testing and services in Long Beach can be found here.

The MSC is located at 1301 W. 12th St.