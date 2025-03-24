Two people were killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle Sunday evening in East Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

An elderly man was driving a car with an elderly woman passenger when they collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Wardlow Road and Woodruff Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., LBFD Capt. Jack Crabtree said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they determined the motorcyclist and the woman were dead, according to Crabtree. The car’s driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition as a precaution, according to Crabtree.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available. Police were investigating.