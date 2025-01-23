Orange County and Long Beach fire crews were fighting a brush fire Thursday afternoon near the interchange between the 405 and 605 freeways.

Dozens of units were assigned to the blaze, which started a little after 1 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A spokesperson couldn’t immediately provide details on how large the fire was, but he said the flames’ forward progress had been stopped as of about 2 p.m.

Multiple freeway lanes were closed as crews battled the fire.

Much of Southern California is currently under a red-flag warning for elevated fire danger from low humidity and gusty Santa Ana winds.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.