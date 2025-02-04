A fire broke out last night in what appeared to be a homeless encampment in the Jergins Tunnel that runs under Ocean Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze shortly before midnight and doused it before it could spread, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but crews are always concerned when responding to the Jergins Tunnel because of the confined space and limited access that can trap people inside or exacerbate the smoke and flames, Heflin said.

The tunnel, just east of Pine Avene, has been sealed since 1967 after it served for nearly 40 years as a pedestrian pathway under Ocean Boulevard.

It has remained a source of nostalgia and, in recent years, regained notoriety: In 2022, pop star Lana Del Rey referenced it in her song “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.,” and the mayor announced in 2023 that the tunnel would be used as a speakeasy at the Hard Rock Hotel expected to break ground on the vacant lot at Pine and Ocean.

It’s also been a nuisance.

Intruders once again set fire to the tunnel Jergins Tunnel under Ocean Boulevard on the night of Monday, Feb. 3. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Over the years, periodic fires in the tunnel have required crews to repeatedly board up its south entrance.

After firefighters doused the flames overnight, workers were again called to attempt to seal off access, Heflin said.