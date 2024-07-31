A 35-year-old Long Beach woman is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a roadside crash that killed a pedestrian and seriously injured four others in Corona over the weekend.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, on the right shoulder of westbound 91 Freeway, just west of McKinley Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Prior to the crash, five people were standing near a stopped BMW and a stopped Hyundai that had pulled over onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons.

A preliminary investigation determined Marzia L. Barboza, of Long Beach, was driving a Nissan sedan on the westbound highway, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, when she veered to the right onto the right shoulder and “struck the left rear of the BMW,” CHP spokesperson Officer Javier Navarro said.

Eulalia Cazares Barragan, 48, of Corona, and four other pedestrians were struck by the BMW in a chain-reaction crash caused by the Nissan sedan hitting the stopped BMW, according to Navarro.

Barragan — who had been in the Hyundai prior to the crash — was pronounced dead at the scene, while the four other pedestrians were taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Barboza was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. When she is cleared by the hospital, Barboza will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, Navarro said.