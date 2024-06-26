A vandalism suspect used a knife to attack two men who confronted him in the middle of the crime Monday night, according to the Long Beach police.

The incident began around 8:55 p.m. on Ninth Street near Hoffman Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. That’s where the men saw another man vandalizing a vehicle.

They confronted the vandal “who attacked both victims with a knife and a physical altercation occurred,” police said.

All three were stabbed during the struggle, according to the LBPD.

“The victims restrained the suspect until police arrived and took the suspect into custody,” according to the department.

All three were taken to the hospital, according to police, who said none of the wounds were life-threatening.

Police identified the suspected vandal as Juan Carlos Marquez, a 40-year-old resident of Norwalk. Police said his bail was set at $240,000.