Authorities said two men were shot Saturday night at the Junipero Beach parking lot where police had recently tried to crack down on what one city council member called a “free for all” of illegal activity.

Police said they were still gathering information on a suspect and trying to determine a motive, but they believe the two men were wounded shortly before 10 p.m. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

The parking lot has been a sore spot for residents. Dozens of them complained at a community meeting last month that it was plagued by loud music, drug use, gang activity and fireworks at all hours of the night.

Not long after the meeting, police began nightly sweeps at the lot and other parts of the Downtown coastline — often clearing out people camping on the beach along with people parked after hours.

The ramped-up enforcement apparently didn’t drive away all the illegal activity.

Councilmember Cindy Allen previously said she’s also pushing for the city to upgrade the lot’s parking-control arm into a security gate that can be locked after hours.