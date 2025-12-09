A maintenance worker stumbled upon 750 pounds of methamphetamine in a Long Beach garage last week, prompting police to seize the stash and arrest the man who was renting the space, according to court records reviewed by the Long Beach Post.

The worker told police he was clearing out a garage in an apartment complex at 1970 Cedar Avenue when he noticed a 4-foot-by-8-foot hole in a wall.

Through the hole, he could see into the adjacent garage, where he spotted “multiple boxes” containing “off-white crystal rock” that appeared to be meth, according to a search warrant filed by Long Beach police.

Officers seized the meth that same day, Dec. 1, and also arrested the man renting the garage and its corresponding apartment.

The man, who police said is a documented gang member and convicted felon, was also storing ammo and high-capacity magazines at the property — both of which were illegal for him to have, according to the LBPD.

He refused to talk with police and has since been released from jail while detectives continue investigating, according to court records.

They have requested a judge’s permission to take a DNA swab and to search a pickup truck shown on surveillance camera pulling up to the vacant garage and unloading boxes.

Long Beach police on Monday posted a photo of the drugs on social media and praised the officers who seized them, saying it’s “one example of the impactful work this team does on a regular basis.”