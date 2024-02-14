The California Highway Patrol sent an Amber Alert Tuesday evening telling people to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted from Long Beach earlier in the day.

Justin Chan was taken around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said in the alert. Justin is 3-foot-6 and about 35 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

NBCLA reported Justin was abducted during a reported car theft near Linden Avenue and First Street.

Police asked everyone to be on the lookout for a Gray Honda Accord with the license plate number 8XPG349.

Other than the description of the car, police said they had no information about the suspects or suspects who took Justin.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Justin or the car to call 911.