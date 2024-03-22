A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in the Long Beach-Bellflower area was identified Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified him as Jose Acosta.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies from the Lakewood Station were called at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in Paramount regarding a restraining order violation call.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Upon their arrival, they spoke to the suspect then saw him drive by the residence, but then lost sight of him.

Deputies then spotted him driving east on Artesia Boulevard in Long Beach, approaching Downey Avenue. The suspect stopped at the intersection, and as deputies pulled in behind him, he placed his vehicle in reverse, deliberately accelerated, and backed into the front end of the patrol unit, with the suspect’s car winding up partially on top of the sheriff’s vehicle, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect then got out of his vehicle armed with a knife and charged at deputies, prompting at least one of them to open fire.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner.

At least one deputy was injured in the confrontation and taken to a hospital for treatment.