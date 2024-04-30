Hamilton Middle School was briefly locked down this morning and police swept campus after someone called in a bomb threat, according to the Long Beach Unified School District.

Police soon determined the threat wasn’t credible, and the lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m., LBUSD spokesperson Elvia Cano.

Cano said the North Long Beach campus followed district protocols for these situations “and all students and staff are safe”.

She said police and the LBUSD are investigating and “providing the necessary support.”

This story has been updated with more information from the district.