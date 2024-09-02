A 46-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly making his way into a beachfront home in Long Beach this morning and stabbing another man during a fight, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with what the Long Beach Police Department described as non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body.

Officers were sent to Fourth Place and Ocean Boulevard, in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood, around 5:10 a.m. regarding a burglary and contacted the victim, who told them that the suspect entered his home, triggered a fight and stabbed him.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was found nearby.

“The suspect was uncooperative, and a use of force occurred where officers used 40mm less-lethal rounds to bring the suspect into custody,” according to a police statement.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Bartolo Olivas. He was medically cleared at a local hospital and taken to Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.