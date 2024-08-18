A Cerritos homeowner shot and wounded a burglary suspect Saturday, according to authorities

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Shasta Circle, according to the Los Angeles Count Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, then taken to a hospital, where his condition was listed as critical, officials said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were summoned to the home to investigate the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.