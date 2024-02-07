A former city employee who admitted to supplying the drugs that caused a woman he’d been dating to overdose has pleaded guilty to reduced charges as part of a plea agreement with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
After serving the public for 16 years, we are now in the hands of the community, where news belongs.
Support our work; become a member today. Be part of it.
Long Beach's most read source for local news, investigative reports, arts & culture, food, business, sports, and real-estate.
A former city employee who admitted to supplying the drugs that caused a woman he’d been dating to overdose has pleaded guilty to reduced charges as part of a plea agreement with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.