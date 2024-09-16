A large number of Long Beach police officers rushed to a home near DeForest Park where at least one person was reported wounded Monday morning.

At around 11:15 a.m., police received a report of a suspect who may have wounded a woman in the 300 block of 63rd Street. At the scene, officers also pulled a man who appeared to be hurt from inside a nearby pickup truck.

Police surrounded a home on 63rd Street and called a SWAT team to the scene west of Elm Avenue. They also began evacuating nearby homes.

A stretch of 63rd Street was shut down west of Elm Avenue along with a stretch of DeForest Avenue starting at East Poppy Street.

Police take cover amid a standoff outside a home in the 300 block of 63rd Street in Long Beach. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.