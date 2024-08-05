A man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Paramount was armed with a pair of scissors, authorities said today.

Deputies were sent to the 8400 block of Quimby Street about 9:15 p.m. Sunday “regarding a family disturbance and battery just occurred call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputy personnel contacted the victim, who explained that the suspect, his 30-year-old son, had punched him in the face after a verbal argument,” according to an LASD statement.

Deputies found the son in the back yard where he “was armed with one pair of scissors approximately 8 inches in total length,” the LASD said. “The suspect immediately and aggressively advanced towards deputy personnel. A less lethal Taser was deployed but was ineffective. The suspect continued advancing towards deputy personnel when a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.