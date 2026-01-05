Authorities today were investigating after a crash at a Long Beach intersection killed two people and sent three to hospitals.

The wreck was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Dennis Garrett told City NewsService.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Benjamin Vargas said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sixth Street at a high rate of speed and collided with two vehicles traveling southbound on Atlantic Avenue,” Vargas said.

The person driving the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, he said.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Vargas said. Three other adult victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles was overturned in the crash. It was not thesuspect’s vehicle, he said.