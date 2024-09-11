Long Beach police said they will conduct a DUI and drivers license checkpoint Thursday night in the north patrol division, which includes most of the city north of Wardlow Road.

Police did not disclose the exact location but said it was chosen based on data about DUI crashes. The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The goal of the checkpoint is to deter drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol from getting behind the wheel.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lieutenant Jose Flores said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Police warned motorists that being charged with driving while impaired brings an average first-time penalty of $13,500 in fines and results in a suspended license.

The checkpoint is being funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration