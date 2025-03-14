Former Millikan High School football standout and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Ryan Pellum appeared in court today to face charges he pistol-whipped a man and fired multiple shots in the air last Christmas in Long Beach.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a brief appearance in Long Beach Superior Court and remained free on $155,000 bail.

Pellum, 19, is facing charges of aggravated assault using a semi-automatic firearm and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner in relation to an incident late on Christmas night in East Long Beach that sent a man to the hospital.

The Eugene Register-Guard reported the victim required stitches for a head injury.

The aggravated assault charge carries a potential penalty of 3, 6 or 9 years in state prison. The charge of negligently discharging a firearm has a potential penalty of 16 months, 2 years or 3 years in state prison, according to court documents.

The alleged attack happened around 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2024, on Stanbridge Avenue between Wardlow and Monlaco roads, which is near Wardlow Park, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said two men, who knew each other, were in a “verbal dispute, which escalated when the suspect pistol whipped the victim. The suspect then discharged the firearm into the air multiple times.”

Police are still investigating what sparked the dispute.

Pellum was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Jan. 8 at an apartment in Springfield, Oregon, and released the next day after posting bail.

The former Millikan wideout played in one game during his freshman year at the University of Oregon. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in January, indicating his intention to leave the football program.

Pellum caught 66 passes for 991 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior season at Millikan.

His older brother, Romeo Pellum, is the head coach of Millikan football.

Ryan Pellum is due back in court May 9 for a preliminary hearing.