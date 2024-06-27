A robber has been preying on Long Beach street vendors at an intersection in the Wrigley area, police said today.

Four times in the last four months, a gunman on a bicycle has demanded cash from street vendors near Cedar Avenue and Willow Street, police said in a news release.

“In three of the incidents, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim; in one incident, the suspect grabbed his waistband as if he was armed,” police said.

Police said the four robberies happened on the following dates:

March 24 at approximately 11 p.m.

May 23 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

June 18 at approximately 11:05 p.m.

June 25 at approximately 9:57 p.m.

In the latest robbery, the gunman was able to get away with $3,500 from a taco vendor, KTLA reported.

Long Beach police said they’ll have more officers in the area “to deter additional crime and to engage with the business and the community.” They also offered a list of tips on how to stay safe.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.