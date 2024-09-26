A gunman wanted for shooting a man in Long Beach surrendered to SWAT officers after a standoff Wednesday evening, according to police

Police said the situation began around 5:30 p.m. when the gunman wounded a man he was arguing with in the 1600 block of Linden Avenue, which is a block west of Poly High School.

“The suspect fled in a vehicle to a residence near the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue which he refused to exit,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Officers called in a SWAT team who “attempted to deescalate the situation,” and the man surrendered “without incident,” according to the LBPD.

Police said they’re still investigating other details including the motive for the shooting.

Officers left the scene around 10 p.m., police said.