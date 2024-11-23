A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her home Friday morning in Long Beach, according to police.

The shooting was reported on Gaviota Avenue near 10th Street around 11:40 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said that a “male suspect approached the victim inside her residence. The suspect shot the victim, resulting in her death. The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to the officer’s arrival.”

When officers got to the scene, they started giving medical aid to the woman who was then rushed to the hospital where she died, police said.

Police said they’re still investigating the motive for the shooting, but, they said, “Based on preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe this was a random attack.”

Long Beach police officer tapes off a homicide crime scene in the 900 block of Gaviota Avenue in Long Beach, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Authorities identified the victim as Justice Lopez, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Michael Hubbard at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.