A man is in custody today after police say he shot at a woman in Long Beach.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were called to 5800 block of Falcon Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a possible attempted shooting and when they arrived, the victim told officers the suspect walked out of a residence, fired gunshots in her direction, and walked back inside, Lt. John Hotchkiss told City News Service.

The woman — who was not injured — called the police, who set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect. Police then called out a SWAT unit and they located and arrested the suspect, Hotchkiss said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked on felony assault charges, police said. A firearm was recovered from inside the residence and the investigation is ongoing.