An armed suspect who had taken a man hostage was arrested today after a six-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police officers went to the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard about 10 p.m. Wednesday “regarding a man with a gun who fired shots into the air,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Officers arrived on scene and saw a male adult suspect flee and run into a residence in the area of Gaviota Avenue and First Street,” an LBPD statement said. “The suspect had a victim in the residence and was believed to be armed. The SWAT team responded and, with the help of hostage negotiators, safely rescued the uninjured hostage.”

According to reports from the scene, the victim was the owner of the home and was released early Thursday morning.

“After some time, officers deployed gas and took the suspect into custody,” police said. “The suspect was arrested and transported to Long Beach City Jail for booking.”

Erick L. Smith, 31, of Los Angeles, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, obstructing a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a firearm and false imprisonment, police said.

Smith was held on $1.2 million bail, police said. Smith was taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m., according to reports from the scene.